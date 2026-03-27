Kolkata Knight Riders gear up for IPL 2026 under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane

Strengths

The arrival of New Zealand’s T20I opening duo of Finn Allen and Tim Seifert is indeed a boon to the Knight Riders. Both Allen and Seifert like to operate in top gear when they press the accelerator, keeping rival bowlers on their toes.

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It will be interesting to see if the Knight Riders include both specialist openers in their XI, as other overseas players will also be in contention. However, if both feature, the Knights can bank on this opening pair to set the game up strongly.

Young Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who impressed on a few occasions last year, has gained experience and maturity. This development should boost his performance, especially if he bats in the top four.

Then there’s Rovman Powell. While there is no certainty about his regular inclusion in the XI, he remains a strong power-hitting option. More importantly, Powell brings composure, meaning he doesn’t rely on reckless slogging.

Naming Rinku Singh as vice-captain underlines the Knight Riders’ faith in his overall abilities.

On his day, Rinku can be a match-winner with the bat. However, teams often restrict him to a finisher’s role, even though he appears capable of batting higher up the order, especially in pressure situations.

Weaknesses

According to assistant coach Shane Watson, the “Captain Cool” persona suits skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

While Rahane’s captaincy has earned praise, questions remain about his batting. He performed decently in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Mumbai, scoring three half-centuries.

However, the IPL presents a far more competitive and high-pressure environment.

Apart from Vaibhav Arora, the Knight Riders lack experienced pacers. Their bowling attack has been further weakened by injuries to Harshit Rana and Akash Deep.

Although Blessing Muzarabani is available, including him in the XI could disrupt the balance of overseas players.

Matheesha Pathirana has been effective with his yorkers in the IPL, but he is unlikely to be available before mid-April.

Meanwhile, Umran Malik has had limited game time in major domestic competitions, which may affect his performance.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has strong IPL numbers across 29 matches. However, questions remain about his effectiveness with the bat on spin-friendly pitches.

Additionally, he hasn’t been bowling regularly, so it is uncertain how much the Knight Riders can utilize him as an all-rounder.

X-factor

With the pace attack thin, the spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy will have to bear extra workload. The duo performed well together in 2024, when the Knights won their third IPL crown.

Varun hasn’t been going through a great time since the Super Eight phase of the T20 World Cup.

But the short gap after the Cup has provided him with the opportunity to press the reset button and work on a few areas.

Given the googly and top-spin he can bowl to perfection, getting his length right will help Varun reclaim control.

To talk of Narine, though he’s 37, he still had decent figures for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders last December in ILT20 and Durban’s Super Giants in SA20 earlier in January.

If not amongst wickets, keeping the runs down is a task Narine can still accomplish with aplomb. And if required, he can also swing his bat upfront, making optimum use of the Powerplay, something he did with near-perfection in the Knights’ triumphant 2024 edition.

To complement both Narine and Varun, KKR can even think of inducting 23-year-old Daksh Kamra, who had drawn attention with his fast googlies and carrom balls in the DY Patil Cup early this year.

The squad

Prominent names:

Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Cameron Green, Blessing Muzarabani, Ramandeep Singh, Manish Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik, Matheesha Pathirana, Navdeep Saini. Rovman Powell, Vaibhav Arora

Others:

Anukul Roy, Saurabh Dubey, Daksh Kamra, Tejasvi Dahiya, Prashant Solanki, Sarthak Ranjan, Kartik Tyagi

Best finish: Champions in 2012 2014 2024

Last year: Eighth