Kohli, Rohit contracts, domestic women players’ deals to be discussed at BCCI AGM

The Board of Control for Cricket in India will hold its 31st Annual General Meeting of the apex council online on 22 December, where a revision of contracts for Indian superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as well as women players in domestic cricket, is expected to be discussed.

Decisions on the contracts of Kohli and Rohit, who have retired from Tests and T20Is over the past year and now feature only in ODI cricket, are likely to be taken during the meeting.

In that context, India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill could be placed in the A-plus category, alongside senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was appointed vice-captain for the last Test assignment, and ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Other matters on the agenda include a revision in payments for umpires and match referees, as well as an update on the board’s digital properties.

This will be the first AGM of the apex council since changes among officials in the BCCI, with Mithun Manhas becoming the board’s president and Raghuram Bhatt named treasurer in September, while Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia were appointed as secretary and joint secretary.

The board’s last elections also saw Saurashtra Cricket Association’s president Jaydev Shah coming on board as a councillor.

The meeting is expected to set the tone for key decisions on player contracts, governance, and remuneration across Indian cricket in the upcoming year.