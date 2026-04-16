Knights need a look-in at batting woes as random shuffles expose lack of clarity, planning

The bowling attack was always a concern, and now, their batting is

also hurting the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The three-time champions remain winless and at the bottom of the standings after five games yet this season. Their only point so far has been from the no-result game with Punjab Kings.

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It’s not just a case of the batters struggling to convert starts or failing to show any kind of solidity. What the Knight Riders need first is to get their batting order right instead of random shuffles.

What has exacerbated matters for the side is Cameron Green’s mediocre showing with the bat, too. All the talk had been around when Green would start bowling. He eventually bowled against Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens last week. In that game and at the Chepauk on Tuesday, Green sent down four overs, conceded 58 runs and took just a wicket, with his economy rate of 14.50.

Going forward, how much confidence the Knights will be able to show in his bowling remains to be seen. With the bat too, the Australian has contributed only 56 runs from five innings.

Among their other overseas cricketers, the New Zealand duo of Tim Seifert and Rachin Ravindra are options KKR can consider. Besides, resting Green for a game or two may allow him to take time off for a bit of self-introspection and return fresher.

Viewed as an “ideal replacement” for Andre Russell, who’s currently KKR’s power coach, the fault does not lie solely with the Australian seamer all-rounder for not being able to provide the team with even half the impetus that the Jamaican used to.

However, to make the best use of Green, it’s ideal to slot him in the top three or four. In fact, Green’s most successful campaign in the IPL was in 2023 — his maiden season — when then Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher slotted him in the top order. Green aggregated 452 runs in that edition with a 50-plus average, a strike rate of 160.28 and an unbeaten 100.

Marking Green as a middle-order batter means to potentially expose him to spin, something he’s weak against. Being all at sea to the wrong’un from Noor Ahmad at the Chepauk on Tuesday was just another instance of Green’s spin conundrum.

Uncertainty continues to hover over Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana’s KKR debut. Having received clearance from Sri Lanka Cricket, Pathirana has his visa sorted, but ticket-related issues are delaying his arrival.

“We’re just waiting on travel logistics for Pathirana,” Knights’ bowling coach Tim Southee said after the CSK game. The Knights are optimistic of his availability by Sunday’s home clash against Rajasthan Royals.