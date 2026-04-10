‘KKR is like my home’: Andre Russell opens up on franchise bond, transition to power coach role

Kolkata Knight Riders’ power coach Andre Russell said his new role is centred on improving players’ power-hitting skills, while admitting that moving away from playing duties has been an adjustment.

Russell was speaking during a conversation with KKR assistant coach Shane Watson on the Instagram handle of the Indian Premier League.

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Russell said, “No team has ever had a power coach. My job is to show how important boundaries are in T20s, especially sixes. My role is basically to get players into the right position for whatever delivery a bowler is going to try and outfox them with.”

He added that his focus is on refining existing skills.

“The job is not to change a player or coach him on how to swing his bat or make contact, but actually to be clear and add more power-hitting skills to his game. So it’s going fantastic so far.”

The former all-rounder also spoke about the challenge of staying on the sidelines. “I’ve had those moments where I see the game getting into a situation where I would be the man for the job, and I just have to catch myself,” he said.

Recalling his first match in the new role, Russell said, “My first game on match day, I didn’t know what to do with myself. I was just there ensuring that, okay, I’m a coach now… it was just something different.”

Watson praised Russell’s career and longevity. “There aren’t too many who have come through pushing the limits of being a fast-bowling all-rounder, and I’ve always had that much respect because I know how hard it is,” he said.

He added, “We’ve had some great battles over time… but utmost respect for Dre.”

Russell also spoke about his association with the franchise. “KKR is like my home,” he said.

Referring to a tribute by the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this season, he added, “That was one of the most emotional moments of my cricket career, to be honest. You win World Cups, you win IPL trophies and stuff, but that was special… home away from home for me.”