Kagiso Rabada admits to failed test

Gujarat Titans said he had gone home to attend to “an important personal matter”. He could rejoin his franchise in the later part of the IPL

Our Bureau Published 04.05.25, 09:43 AM
Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada returned home from the IPL last month because of recreational drug use, the fast bowler said in a statement on Saturday.

Rabada said he was serving a “provisional suspension” but gave no other details.

“This was due to my returning an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug,” he said in a statement.

“I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations.

“Moving forward, this moment will not define me. I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft.”

