Share load to tackle English variables: Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey's advice

Last year in India, Bazball flopped as the Indian spinners exploited the home conditions almost perfectly. This time around, the England batsmen have the opportunity to pay back as India are in their den.

However, on performing as a collective unit and making the necessary adjustments in the varying conditions in England, India’s bowling group can again tame Bazball, believes former Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

“It’s going to be challenging. It’s going to be a tough series. England is very different in June, very different in July and beyond that as well, so the conditions will vary, depending on the venues.

“The wickets, too, won’t be consistent there. If it’s overcast, it will behave differently, and if it’s bright and sunny, there won’t be much swing.

“For India, first and foremost, it’s good to see (Jasprit) Bumrah available. But he won’t be there for all five Tests, so all the other quicks need to take the level up. It’s equally important if people start sharing the responsibilities,” the 52-year-old Mhambrey, currently bowling coach of the Mumbai Indians, told The Telegraph from Baroda on Tuesday.

Mhambrey acknowledged the need for Siraj to shoulder more responsibility, especially in the Tests Bumrah won’t be playing. He also sounded confident about what Prasidh Krishna can bring to the table.

“Prasidh, too, had a great IPL (for Gujarat Titans). He’s a different kind of bowler, a hit-the-deck kind of bowler who concentrates on hitting a (particular) length. He’s also consistent with his pace.

“But given Siraj’s experience, he has to shoulder extra responsibility as he’ll be spearheading the attack in Bumrah’s absence.

“Importantly, his rhythm was out there in the IPL (for the Titans). He hit the right lengths in his spells with consistent pace. He has ticked the right boxes.”

How do the bowlers keep Joe Root, who has been in ominous form in Tests over the last few years, at bay? “I think, as a batter, the weakness will be in his head. Whether he backs his type of batting or goes with the team strategy could be the doubt in his mind.

“The focus should be on getting him out early in his innings. And if you can’t do that, make sure you keep him quiet at the crease,” Mhambrey explained.

Asked about who between Shardul Thakur or young Nitish Kumar Reddy should be preferred as the seamer all-rounder in the XI, Mhambrey said: “... Depends on the team combination and the pitch. Now, Reddy will not give you those overs with the ball that Shardul can. But Reddy is a better batter. So, I think the question is what kind of a balance you want to go with.”