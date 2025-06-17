Game on the move: New rules aim to future-proof cricket as T20 boom forces global rethink

Over the past few weeks, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) have introduced a string of amendments across formats, from rethinking the structure of Test matches to tweaking ODI conditions and clearing up confusion around boundary catches.

The message is clear: the game cannot stand still because of the T20 onslaught.

Many believe the change in tone has coincided with the elevation of Jay Shah, who took the ICC chair about six months ago. Since taking over, the former BCCI secretary has taken key decisions that aim to future-proof the sport at a time when interest in bilateral cricket, especially Test matches, is declining beyond the top three nations.

The biggest development came during the recent World Test Championship final at Lord’s. According to a report in The Guardian, Shah expressed support for introducing four-day Tests for smaller teams in the 2027–29 WTC cycle.

While India, Australia and England will continue with the traditional five-day format, other countries may soon play four-day games with extended playing hours and a minimum of 98 overs per day.

The idea isn’t new. Four-day Tests were first approved in 2017, and England has played a few against Ireland and Zimbabwe.

Smaller boards are struggling to host full five-day Tests due to cost, poor crowds, and tight calendars. Shorter matches may allow them to host longer series within a manageable window.

South Africa’s recent WTC triumph, despite playing far fewer Tests, has also highlighted the imbalance in the schedule. The aim now is to keep the format alive across more countries, even if that means changing its length.

The ICC has also changed the ball rule in One-Day Internationals. So far, two new balls have been used — one from each end.

But from July 2, both balls will be used only till the 34th over. For the last 16 overs, the bowling team will pick one of the two to be used from both ends.

The reason for this is to bring back some balance between bat and ball. Reverse swing has disappeared in ODIs, and bowlers have struggled at the death.

This change is expected to give bowlers an older ball to work with in the final phase of an innings.

The ICC has also formalised the concussion substitute protocol. Teams will now have to submit a list of five pre-designated replacements to the match referee before the game.

The list will include one wicketkeeper, one batter, one pacer, one spinner, and one all-rounder.

This change comes after the Harshit Rana–Shivam Dube incident earlier this year, where the replacement of a batter with a bowling all-rounder raised questions.

The MCC has also changed the rule for boundary catches.

The new law, which comes into effect from June 2025, puts an end to the so-called “bunny hop” catches where fielders leap from beyond the boundary and juggle the ball mid-air to complete a catch inside.

Now, a fielder can touch the ball only once while airborne after jumping from outside the field.

After that, they must land inside the boundary and stay there till the play is over. If any fielder touches the ground outside during the process, the shot will be ruled a boundary.

The rule brings clarity and is aimed at making the game fairer, especially after several such catches left fans confused about what counts as ‘out’.

Much of cricket’s innovation is now being driven by franchise T20 leagues because shorter formats are now where the money is.

From the IPL’s Impact Player rule, which allows tactical substitutions mid-match, to the BBL’s Power Surge, X-Factor Sub, and Bash Boost (though not all of them have lasted), leagues are experimenting to keep the format sharp and made-for-television.

This rapid commercialisation has also expanded cricket’s global footprint from Texas to Abu Dhabi.

Players, especially from teams like the West Indies, are increasingly prioritising franchise gigs over international duties. With match fees and calendar flexibility stacked in the leagues’ favour, even centrally contracted players are beginning to treat national call-ups as optional.

As T20 leagues reshape the cricketing economy, boards and the ICC are scrambling to ensure that international cricket, particularly the longest formats, doesn’t become collateral damage.

While none of these changes may seem radical on their own, together they suggest that the ICC is finally responding to deeper concerns such as shrinking space for Test cricket, the fading charm of ODIs, and the need to keep the sport simple, fair, and relevant.