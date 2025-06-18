Pataudi medal to carry on legacy: Sachin Tendulkar's request prompts retention move

A request from Sachin Tendulkar has prompted the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to retain the Pataudi legacy in the forthcoming Test series in England.

The winning captain of the five-match series will be presented with a medal named after the Pataudi family which has a rich connect with the game in both countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will replace the Pataudi Trophy, which was being given to the winners of the bilateral Test series in England. Renaming the trophy drew a lot of criticism from several quarters.

Tendulkar is learnt to have spoken to both the ECB and the BCCI and requested them to continue with the Pataudi legacy. Jay Shah, former BCCI secretary and current chair of the International Cricket Council, also played a key role in ensuring that Pataudi's name in the bilateral contest remained intact.

The proposed launch of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has been put off and only a formal announcement will now be made on the eve of the Test series in Leeds.

The decision to cancel

the launch comes in the wake of the horrific Ahmedabad plane crash.

The trophy-naming ceremony was originally scheduled for June 14, on the sidelines of the World Test Championship final at Lord’s.