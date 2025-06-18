Joe Root pads up for 'ripper of a series': England star expects hard cricket from India

Joe Root’s 737 runs in nine innings with four centuries was the highest when India last played a series in England in 2021-22.

The former England captain has a special liking for the Indian bowlers, having accumulated the most runs among all opponents in his Test career — 2846 in 30 Tests.

As the forthcoming series begins in Leeds on Friday, the focus will once again be on his prolific run-making ways. But Root is not willing to underestimate Shubman Gill’s side following the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin.

“This is an extremely talented Indian team. I think Indian cricket has a huge amount of depth now across all formats and it must be quite difficult sometimes to pick an XI because there are so many good players to pick from,” Root said during an interaction with select mediapersons.

“It’s going to be a really strong series on both parts. Obviously, we’re a very strong side in our own conditions, but India have got a lot of bases covered. They’ve got a brilliant seam attack, quality spinners at home and away, and so much talent with the bat.

They might lack that experience... but we won’t be taking them lightly..."

“There’s so many good players on show, it should be brilliant to watch. India are going to play good, strong, hard cricket. They always do. And it should be a ripper of a series,” he said.

The absence of Rohit or Kohli will in no way reduce the competitive edge in the series, reckons Root.

“I don’t think so. I mean, look, cricket’s poorer for them not being around, right? They’re two extremely, well, they’re two Indian legends, aren’t they? They’ve done amazing things for Indian cricket for such a long period of time. Two senior players, two brilliant captains who have been mainstays in that team...” he said.

“But with that comes an opportunity for others to step in and show what they can do for India. So it’ll be a slightly different look to things, but we still expect it to be highly competitive. I’m sure Shubman will want to put his stamp on things and show his leadership qualities... I expect it to be extremely competitive.”

Asked by The Telegraph, Root said he had never been “in competition” with Kohli despite the two, along with Kane Williamson, being regarded as the top 3 batters of the modern era.

“I’ve never really been in, I never felt like I’ve been in competition with Virat... (He’s) someone I’ve always admired, I’ve always, you know, watched and I thought, ‘wow, what a player’, and wanted to learn from. And as I said, Test cricket’s poorer for such a mainstay and such a powerhouse for such a long period of time to no longer be playing the format...” Root said.

“I’ve never felt like I was competing against him. I think you’re trying to play the situation. You’re trying to play the bowlers that are right in front of you... Clearly, when you’re out there and you play against him, he makes his presence felt and known. That’s his nature as a player and that’s how he gets the best out of himself.

“I’ll miss those battles we had on the field, but as I say, it just provides new opportunities and I guess other players to try and put their mark on Test cricket and create a new dynamic. And throughout this series, I’m sure that will come to the fore.”

The former captain didn’t forget to identify Jasprit Bumrah as a key factor in the series.

“He speaks for himself, doesn’t he? He’s incredible. What he’s done in Test cricket, his record is as good as anyone else’s around the world. Every time he’s played, he’s had a huge impact. So clearly he’s going to be a big threat...

“So again, they’re the contests that you want to be involved in and you want to

challenge yourself and come out on the right side of... Clearly, as a group, we’re going to have to manage him well,” Root said.

