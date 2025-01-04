Jasprit Bumrah suffers back spasm, medical team is monitoring him, says pacer Prasidh Krishna

Skipper Jasprit Bumrah has suffered back spasm and the team is waiting for an update from the medical staff about the availability of star pacer when India's turn comes to defend the target in the fifth Test against Australia, pacer Prasidh Krishna said on Saturday.

Bumrah had left the field for scans during the second day's post-lunch session after bowling just one over as he felt some discomfort. His presence would be key, given that India's overall lead is still under-150 and they are reeling at 141 for six.

"He had a back spasm. He had gone for scans. The medical team is monitoring him. So, we will know whenever the medical team gets back to us," said Prasidh during the post-day press conference.

Bumrah was away from the field for three hours and 20 minutes and senior batter Virat Kohli led the side in his absence.

It may be recalled that Bumrah had suffered a lower back injury that kept him out of cricket for nearly one year between 2022 and 2023.

The 31-year-old has taken 32 wickets in the series so far. He had figures of 2/33 in 10 overs, having removed Marnus Labuschagne in the morning session with a peach of a delivery.

Bumrah spoke to Kohli before leaving the field and later official broadcasters showed him moving out of the venue with team's security liaison officer and the team doctor.

The Fox Sports visuals showed him leaving the stadium in a SUV.

