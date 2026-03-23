IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals aim for majestic turnaround on field under Riyan Parag's leadership

Strengths

Batting, for sure, is the Royals’ strong point, especially their opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

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For Jaiswal, this IPL carries greater significance as he tries to push his case for selection in India’s white-ball XIs.

At present, it’s extremely difficult for the left-hander to break into India’s limited-overs teams, but meaningful contributions in the coming weeks may make selectors take notice.

Consistency will not only strengthen his chances but also keep established players and contenders on their toes — a healthy sign for Indian cricket.

The Royals also have the option of slotting Shimron Hetmyer at No. 3, a position where the left-hander has enjoyed success for the West Indies.

His consistency has improved since being promoted, and batting higher up allows better utilisation of his stroke play and power-hitting.

If Hetmyer remains judicious, he can be a major threat.

On the bowling front, Jofra Archer remains key. Barring the disappointing semi-final against India at the Wankhede, Archer had a decent T20 World Cup with regular Powerplay strikes. His opening spell could set the tone again.

Support from Indian quicks — Tushar Deshpande, Kuldeep Sen and Yudhvir Singh — will be crucial.In spin, Ravindra Jadeja’s recent lack of T20 action is a concern, but his experience and fielding will still be invaluable.

Weaknesses

The Royals will miss experienced England all-rounder Sam Curran, who is ruled out with a groin injury.

Dasun Shanaka is likely to replace him, but the Sri Lankan lacks Curran’s all-round consistency and is not a regular bowler. His IPL record — just three games for Gujarat Titans in 2023 — is also underwhelming.

The team has placed faith in young skipper Riyan Parag, but the 24-year-old has had limited game time due to a shoulder injury.

He featured in only six matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with a highest score of 15. Apart from captaincy, pressure will also be on him as a batter in a highly competitive environment — a combination that can be demanding.

X-factor

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be the Royals’ X-factor. His 38-ball 101 against the Titans in Jaipur last year marked his arrival, though he struggled for consistency thereafter.

Since then, the teenager has gained valuable domestic exposure and shone in India’s victorious U-19 World Cup campaign, lighting up the final with a stunning 80-ball 175 against England.

Equally important is his ongoing training under head coach Kumar Sangakkara. With better refinement, especially in defence, Sooryavanshi could evolve into a more complete batter.

If he sustains his aggressive strokeplay beyond the Powerplay, the Royals’ batting unit could dominate with minimal pressure on the middle order.

Best finish

Champions: 2008

Runners-up: 2022

Last year

Ninth

The squad

Prominent names:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka (likely), Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma

Other names:

Kwena Maphaka, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Sushant Mishra, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao, Shubham Dubey