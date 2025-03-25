IPL 2025: KKR put opening loss behind, hit the nets hard for Rajasthan Royals clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wasted no time dwelling on their opening defeat as they hit the nets with intensity ahead of their second IPL match against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The defending champions, who suffered a seven-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens, are eager to turn the tide, with bowling coach Bharat Arun insisting the team remains unfazed by the setback.

"As a team, we are not too worried about it (first game). It's always good to win the first match, you gain the momentum. But there were a lot of positives from the first game, some lessons to be learnt," Arun said in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

KKR’s practice session saw key players working on their batting depth and bowling execution, with a special focus on middle-order stalwarts Andre Russell and Rinku Singh, both of whom had an off day in the previous outing.

Arun remained optimistic about their impact going forward.

"Sport is about failing. You fail more often than you succeed. Champions like Russell, I think it must be weighing in his mind that he failed last game and he is out to prove every single game," he added.

With both KKR and Rajasthan Royals coming off losses, the upcoming contest is crucial for building early momentum in the tournament.

The Barsapara surface, which is expected to offer a good contest between bat and ball, will be a key factor, and KKR will look to seize crucial moments to secure their first win of the season.