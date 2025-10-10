MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 10 October 2025

India win toss, opt to bat against West Indies in second Test

West Indies made two changes, bringing in Tevin Imlach and Anderson Phillip in place of Brandon King and Johann Layne

PTI Published 10.10.25, 09:45 AM
India's captain Shubman Gill, left, and head coach Gautam Gambhir during a practice session ahead of the second and final Test cricket match of the series between India and West Indies, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025.

India's captain Shubman Gill, left, and head coach Gautam Gambhir during a practice session ahead of the second and final Test cricket match of the series between India and West Indies, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. PTI picture

India skipper Shubman Gill won his first toss as captain and elected to bat against the West Indies in the second Test of the two-match series here on Friday.

India have retained the same playing XI that had defeated the Roston Chase-led West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test at Ahmedabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gill said India would like to put on a big total as the wicket looks conducive for batting.

West Indies made two changes, bringing in Tevin Imlach and Anderson Phillip in place of Brandon King and Johann Layne.

"(The) wicket looks good, we want to pile on the runs. Consistency is key, to repeat performances and maintain performances. Captaincy hasn't changed me much, more responsibilities now, I like that. Very exciting future for me," said Gill at the toss.

Teams:

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach (wk), Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

India Vs West Indies Test Match Subhman Gill
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli cabinet approves 'outline' of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal

The broader ceasefire plan included many unanswered questions, such as whether and how Hamas will disarm and who will govern Gaza
Mamata Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

There are several complaints against the chief electoral officer. I hope he will not over-react

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT