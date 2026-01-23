MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
India opt to bowl in second T20I, Bumrah rested as Surya wins toss against New Zealand

India made two changes, bringing in Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav, with Jasprit Bumrah rested and Axar Patel injured

PTI Published 23.01.26, 07:00 PM

PTI picture

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the second T20 International here on Friday.

India made two changes to the playing XI of their previous match, bringing in Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav. Lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested while spinner Axar Patel is missing the match after getting a hit in the last game.

New Zealand have made three changes with Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry and Tim Seifert coming into the team.

The Teams: India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

