MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 08 January 2025

If it happens again, I wouldn’t have said anything: Konstas regrets stand-off with Bumrah

Near the end of the day's play, Bumrah, looking to get in one more over, was met with resistance from the Australian players, who were trying to waste time

PTI Published 08.01.25, 01:20 PM
Sam Konstas bats during play on the second day of the fifth cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, January 4, 2025.

Sam Konstas bats during play on the second day of the fifth cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, January 4, 2025. PTI picture.

Australia's teenage batting sensation Sam Konstas regrets his involvement in the stand-off with Jasprit Bumrah during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Trophy, admitting he was only trying to waste time but ultimately, the Indian pace spearhead had the "last laugh".

Konstas made an impact in the final two Tests of the series with his audacious strokeplay, but also found himself at the center of a couple of fiery exchanges with Indian stars Bumrah and Virat Kohli.

ADVERTISEMENT

One such incident occurred on the opening day of the fifth Test, when Konstas had a heated run-in with Bumrah.

"I love being in the contest and always try to put my best foot forward," Konstas told CODE Sports.

Also Read

Near the end of the day's play, Bumrah, looking to get in one more over, was met with resistance from the Australian players, who were trying to waste time. This led to a fiery exchange of words between Konstas and the Indian pacer.

Two deliveries later, Bumrah, who was leading the side in the absence of an off-colour Rohit Sharma, took the wicket of Usman Khawaja off the last ball.

After dismissing Khawaja, Bumrah walked in Konstas' direction and stared him down.

Reflecting on the incident, Konstas admitted, "I feel like it’s probably a good learning for me. I was trying to waste a little bit of time there so they didn’t get another over. But he (Bumrah) had the last laugh.

"Obviously he is world class and he took, what, 32 wickets in the series." Konstas seems to have learned his lesson about not provoking the peerless pacer. "If that happened again, maybe I wouldn’t have said anything," he said.

The teenager was also involved in an on-field exchange with Kohli, who shoulder-charged Konstas, followed by a heated verbal exchange between the two.

However, Konstas revealed that despite the incident, he later went to speak with his childhood hero Kohli.

"I had a little chat after the game telling him that I idolise him, and it’s obviously a huge honour playing against him," Konstas said.

"When I did verse him, I was like, 'wow, Virat Kohli is batting.' He just had that presence about him, all the Indian crowd getting amongst it. Chanting his name. It was quite surreal".

Konstas added that "He was very down to earth. A lovely person and just wishing me all the best saying hopefully I go well on the tour of Sri Lanka he said if I’m in.

"My whole family loves Virat. I’ve idolised him from a young age and he’s a legend of the game."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Sam Konstas Jasprit Bumrah India Australia
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

A country afraid of humour? Satish Acharya, Manjul told their cartoons violate India’s laws

The satirists get notices from X saying police claim their takes on politics violate India’s information-technology laws; both say they are not afraid to exercise their right of expression
Trump will be sworn in on January 20 as the 47th President of the United States.
Quote left Quote right

If hostages are not back by the time I get into office, all hell will break out in the Middle East

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT