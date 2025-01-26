ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024 award for Arshdeep for role in India's World Cup triumph

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh was on Saturday crowned the men's ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024 for his dominant role in India's World Cup triumph, which cemented his reputation as one of the leading limited-overs bowlers.

He was also named in the ICC T20I Team of the Year 2024 earlier in the day alongside Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. Rohit was named captain of the side.

In the T20 World Cup, Arshdeep showcased his mastery in both Powerplay and death bowling and ended the tournament as the joint highest wicket-taker alongside Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi with 17 scalps at an average of 12.64 across eight matches.

His standout performance was one of the major factors behind India's campaign culminating in a dramatic seven-run victory over South Africa in the final in Barbados.

In the final, the 25-year-old claimed 2/20, dismissing South African captain Aiden Markram early and breaking a threatening partnership by removing Quinton de Kock in the middle overs.

Tasked with bowling the penultimate over, Arshdeep conceded just four runs, setting the stage for Hardik Pandya to seal the win.

Arshdeep's T20I record in 2024 further underscores his dominance — 36 wickets in 18 matches at an economy of 7.49.

His strike rate of 10.80 was a testament to his wicket-taking abilities, especially given his challenging role in the Powerplay and at the death.

Only four players have taken more T20I wickets than Arshdeep in a calendar year – Saudi Arabia's Usman Najeeb (38), Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (38), UAE's Junaid Siddique (40) and Hong Kong's Ehsan Khan (46).

His best figures of the year, 4/9, came against USA during the World Cup group stage. With 97 scalps, Arshdeep is now the highest wicket-taker in the format for India.

3 women make it

Opener Smriti Mandhana, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh and all-rounder Deepti Sharma were named in the ICC Women's T20I Team of Year 2024.