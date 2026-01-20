MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 20 January 2026

ICC sets Wednesday deadline for Bangladesh on T20 World Cup in India

Bangladesh had missed an earlier deadline by prompting the ICC to discuss the issue, but this time the world governing body has demanded a final word with barely a fortnight to go for the tournament

Our Special Correspondent Published 20.01.26, 11:23 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The International Cricket Council has finally cracked the whip by asking the Bangladesh Cricket Board to inform by Wednesday their decision on playing their T20 World Cup matches in India.

Bangladesh had missed an earlier deadline by prompting the ICC to discuss the issue, but this time the world governing body has demanded a final word with barely a fortnight to go for the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

This, after talks with an ICC representative in Dhaka fell through following an "adamant attitude" by the BCB, as was reported by The Telegraph on Sunday. The ICC also dismissed Bangladesh's proposal to consider moving them to Group B and swapping places with Ireland so that they could play in Sri Lanka.

If the BCB refuses to send their team to India for the T20 World Cup, the ICC is likely to seek a replacement, most likely to be Scotland in terms of rankings.

The BCB issued a statement on Saturday saying they will “continue engaging in constructive dialogue on this matter”, but the issue seems to have met a dead end. It's up to the BCB to take a call now as the ICC can do nothing more to dispel their security fears.

ICC’s independent security assessment shared with the BCB’s security unit has pointed “low to moderate risks” in some venues in India and “low to nil” in others. This is considered a standard categorisation around the world and does not constitute sufficient reason to move matches.

The BCB refused to play in India following Kolkata Knight Riders’ decision to release Mustafizur Rahman following an instruction from the BCCI that cited “recent developments” in the country.

RELATED TOPICS

T20 World Cup International Cricket Council (ICC) Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Medical marijuana is going mainstream in India to treat pain, stress and sleepless nights

Doctors are prescribing It, patients are Taking it – therapeutic cannabis is now part of the health toolkit
Farooq Abdullah
Quote left Quote right

Kashmiri Pandits are living everywhere... They will come as visitors. I don’t think they will come to live

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT