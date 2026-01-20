ICC sets Wednesday deadline for Bangladesh on T20 World Cup in India

The International Cricket Council has finally cracked the whip by asking the Bangladesh Cricket Board to inform by Wednesday their decision on playing their T20 World Cup matches in India.

Bangladesh had missed an earlier deadline by prompting the ICC to discuss the issue, but this time the world governing body has demanded a final word with barely a fortnight to go for the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

This, after talks with an ICC representative in Dhaka fell through following an "adamant attitude" by the BCB, as was reported by The Telegraph on Sunday. The ICC also dismissed Bangladesh's proposal to consider moving them to Group B and swapping places with Ireland so that they could play in Sri Lanka.

If the BCB refuses to send their team to India for the T20 World Cup, the ICC is likely to seek a replacement, most likely to be Scotland in terms of rankings.

The BCB issued a statement on Saturday saying they will “continue engaging in constructive dialogue on this matter”, but the issue seems to have met a dead end. It's up to the BCB to take a call now as the ICC can do nothing more to dispel their security fears.

ICC’s independent security assessment shared with the BCB’s security unit has pointed “low to moderate risks” in some venues in India and “low to nil” in others. This is considered a standard categorisation around the world and does not constitute sufficient reason to move matches.

The BCB refused to play in India following Kolkata Knight Riders’ decision to release Mustafizur Rahman following an instruction from the BCCI that cited “recent developments” in the country.