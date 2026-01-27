ICC reworks media accreditation process for Bangladesh journalists after team withdrawal

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has begun reworking its media accreditation process for Bangladeshi journalists seeking to cover the upcoming T20 World Cup in India, following Bangladesh’s decision to withdraw its national team from the tournament citing security concerns.

The move comes amid complaints from several Bangladeshi journalists who said their accreditation applications had been rejected by the ICC. According to sources, the governing body is revising the process in response to changes in participation and scheduling.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There is a reworking of the process since there is a change in the number of requests and the schedules. The accreditation lists are being worked out accordingly," ICC sources told PTI.

Sources said around 80–90 Bangladeshi journalists had applied for media accreditation, but even if Bangladesh had remained part of the tournament, it would not have been possible to accommodate all applications.

"If you go by country quota, you can't exceed the number beyond 40. The ICC goes by the recommendations of the home board and accordingly takes a call on applications," sources added.

In Dhaka, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) media manager Amjad Hossain confirmed that the issue has been taken up with the ICC and that clarity has been sought on the decision.

"The decision came only yesterday and we have sought to know [the details]. An explanation has been requested. This is an internal and confidential matter, but to summarize—we wanted to know why this was done," Hossain told reporters in Dhaka.

It has been learned that Bangladeshi journalists will now be required to reapply for accreditation, with fresh applications to be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

"I have covered 8 to 9 ICC World Cups. This was the time first time my application was rejected. We are awaiting clarity from BCB before reapplying," said a senior Bangladeshi journalist.

According to the ICC’s assessment, the Bangladesh cricket team did not face any specific security threat in India, but the country’s cricket board still chose not to travel. Following the withdrawal, the ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland for the tournament, which begins on February 7.