MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 25 August 2025

ICA: Spouses of deceased members to get one time benefit of Rs 1 lakh from BCCI

The initiative underscores ICA’s commitment to supporting the families of cricketers beyond their active careers and in times of need

PTI Published 25.08.25, 06:05 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

The Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA) will introduce a one-time benefit (OTB) of Rs 1 lakh for the spouses of deceased members after the BCCI approved its disbursal.

The initiative aims to provide financial assistance and honour the contributions of members’ families during their time of loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The benefit will be applicable to only spouses of deceased ICA members, with the exception of International Test Cricketers. The Board has approved a lump sum amount of Rs. 1,00,000 (One Lakh Rupees) to be disbursed to eligible spouses upon approval," a media release stated.

The initiative underscores ICA’s commitment to supporting the families of cricketers beyond their active careers and in times of need.

Around 50 beneficiaries are expected to benefit initially, ensuring immediate support to families in need.

This benefit will be periodically reviewed and may be adjusted subject to the Board’s assessment and if the BCCI approves a pension scheme for widows and widowers in the future.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Digvijay Singh tries to clear the air on why Jyotiraditya Scindia shunned Congress to join BJP

‘My misfortune… will always be accused of things I am not guilty of,’ says Congress veteran about episode that had led to the return of the BJP to power in Madhya Pradesh
Quote left Quote right

This is Yogi Adityanath govt. An encounter should be done. If not, we will sit on hunger strike

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT