Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in IPL clash

Abhishek Porel and KL Rahul hit fluent half-centuries as Delhi Capitals overhauled a competitive Rajasthan Royals total to register a five-wicket victory in their Indian Premier League clash here on Sunday.

Porel, playing only his third IPL match of the season, looked in fine touch during his 31-ball 51, while KL Rahul bounced back from a couple of underwhelming outings with a composed 56 off 42 deliveries as Delhi Capitals completed the chase of 194 in 19.2 overs.

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The opening pair stitched together a match-winning 105-run partnership that laid the foundation for DC's chase, before Axar Patel scored an unbeaten 34 off 18 deliveries to complete the chase.

Earlier, Mitchell Starc starred with the ball for DC, producing a devastating spell of fast bowling to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 193 for 8.

Starc ripped through the RR middle order in a dramatic 15th over, dismissing a well-set Riyan Parag (51), Donovan Ferreira (0) and Ravi Singh (4). The left-arm pacer struck off the second, third and fifth deliveries of the over, narrowly missing out on a hat-trick.

Despite the collapse, Rajasthan Royals still managed a competitive total thanks to impressive half-centuries from skipper Parag and Dhruv Jurel, who made 53 off 40 balls, while young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi contributed a valuable 46 at the top of the order.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 193 for 8 in 20 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 46, Dhruv Jurel 53, Riyan Parag 51; Lungi Ngidi 2/24, Madhav Tiwari 2/27, Mitchell Starc 4/40).

Delhi Capitals: 197 for 5 in 19.2 overs (Abishek Porel 51, KL Rahul 56, Axar Patel 34 not out; Jofra Archer 2/35, Brijesh Sharma 2/44).

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