Eyeing next year's T20 World Cup, Pakistan launches special preparatory programme

Pakistan has started its preparations for next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka by launching a player's improvement, scouting and grooming programme called 'strike force', which will begin in Lahore from January 13.

Initially the programme, headed by former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, was to focus on scouting for young talent with the potential to develop into power-hitters to suit the demands of the shortest format of the game.

"Initially that was the idea, but, due to logistical challenges we decided to launch the strike force programme by holding a 90-day specialised camp for 25 players who have either already played for Pakistan, done well in domestic or under-19 level or in T20 leagues in the country," Abdullah Khurrum, who heads the PCB's domestic cricket department, said.

"In the phase which begins from 13th under Razzaq's supervision, he will see how many players can be shortlisted for specialised roles in the T20 squad," he added.

He said further down Raazzaq would be monitoring the domestic T20 events and also go around the country to find raw talent from local events.

For the upcoming camp, the PCB has called up batters like Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Usman Khan and Azam Khan, who have represented Pakistan without much success. It will also include notable performers in domestic T20 and ODI events such as Abdul Samad, Saad Masood, Khawaja Nafay, Mubashir Khan, Hasan Nawaz, Imran Randhawa, Muhammad Akhlaq, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Faiq and Muhammad Faizan.

