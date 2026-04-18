'Every player feels valued and on the same page': Punjab Kings coach Ricky Ponting

The key to Punjab Kings’ winning mentality has been creating an environment where “every player feels valued and on the same page”, head coach Ricky Ponting has said.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side remain unbeaten so far this season, with four wins out of five matches. They shared a point with KKR due to a washout at Eden Gardens.

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Outlining the key elements behind their unbeaten run, the Australian said on JioHotstar: “For me, it starts with creating the right environment where every player feels valued and on the same page. As a coach, I’m there to support and challenge them, not to control them. Even when they fail, they need to know that’s part of the game.

“In T20 cricket, you only need a few players to step up on any given day. So, it’s about building a strong group with clearly defined roles. That was a big part of our auction strategy as well. When players feel backed, someone like Prabhsimran or Shashank, they respond with performances.”

BCCI has fined Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder ₹1 lakh for breach of IPL Players and Match Officials Area protocol, following use of his phone in the dugout, during the April 10 game vs RCB.

(Written with PTI inputs)