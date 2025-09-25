England skipper says India’s World Cup win could change women’s cricket forever

With millions of people across India set to follow the upcoming Women's World Cup, England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt believes if the hosts lift the trophy, it could be a "seismic moment" which could take the sport to an altogether different level.

India have never won the Women's World Cup though they came close twice, with the 2017 final against England at Lord's still fresh in the minds of the aficionados, where the Mithali Raj-led side lost by nine runs.

Sciver-Brunt was also part of Heather Knight's winning side in 2017, scoring a half-century and bowling five overs.

"Our job is to do everything we can to be in the mix towards the business end of the competition, and we'll be giving it everything we've got," said Sciver-Brunt in a column for ICC ahead of the showpiece being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from September 30.

"Whether we're there or not, you do get the feeling this could be a seismic moment for the women's game. If you think about India getting over the line in a close game, with all the noise and drama and excitement that it could bring, I think you begin to get a sense of what this competition could do for women's cricket in India," said the 33-year-old pace-bowling all-rounder.

With the Women's Premier League (WPL) becoming a magnet to attract some of the best players from around the world, the stakes for the women's cricket in India have skyrocketed in the last two years, but Sciver-Brunt says the World Cup is an altogether different cup of tea.

"I've seen that growth in the WPL, but a World Cup is something else. I hope whatever outcome we see, we see that. I think we'll all look back on our career when we're retired and mark the World Cup in India as a game-changer. On a personal level, I'm so excited to be captaining my country at a World Cup," said Sciver-Brunt, who has nearly 8,000 runs and close to 200 wickets across the three formats.

Sciver-Brunt added that playing in India was special and nothing quite prepares a player for the experience.

"It's often said but there's nothing quite like playing cricket in India. It really is special. And it's even more special when it's a World Cup. I've been lucky enough to play quite a lot of cricket in India but I think World Cup cricket - especially with the prospect of passionate home support for India - is truly next level.

"We will be trying our hearts out to try and go all the way. The outcome of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup last year shows you that the margins between the teams are not always as big as people might think." She said that given the competitiveness of the teams participating in the tournament, there won't be easy matches, and acknowledged that teams will have to adapt to the punishing schedule, travel and the ground conditions.

"Every other captain will be thinking the same thing though and there won’t be any easy games at this tournament. We'll all have to adapt to the conditions, the travel, the schedule.

"We made the final last time out in New Zealand, in a tournament that was still affected by COVID-19, and obviously back in 2017 we lifted the trophy, so our recent record gives us something to be excited about." She said that England have a well-balanced side and hoped her players would grab the big moments.

"I believe we've got a good mix of players who've been there and done it before and players for whom this is all very new and exciting. There's a huge amount of talent in this group and we've got a coach who knows exactly what it takes to win a World Cup.

"The job now is to put that all together on the pitch, to win the big moments and to step up when the pressure's on to take us as far as we can possibly go," said Sciver-Brunt whose side would be aiming to win their fifth trophy.

