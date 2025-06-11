Eden aims to be pitch perfect for Proteas during the India-South Africa Test in November

The focus is on the Bengal Pro T20 League, beginning on Wednesday, but the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is also aware of being 100 per cent ready for the India-South Africa Test this November.

According to the CAB brass, the BCCI's decision to swap India's Tests against the West Indies and South Africa between Delhi and Calcutta is a sort of "compensation" for Eden Gardens, as it couldn't host this year's IPL final, which was eventually shifted to Ahmedabad.

The Test versus the Proteas, beginning on November 14, will be the first at the Eden since the India-Bangladesh pink-ball contest in 2019. Also, for the first time in nearly 13 years, there will be a Test at the Eden without Virat Kohli, who announced his retirement from the longest format last month.

Alongside Team India, the Eden pitch will again be the cynosure going into the five-day clash.

In the last two Tests at the venue — against Sri Lanka in 2017 and Bangladesh six years ago — the pacers got a fair amount of purchase from the track. For the South Africa Test, there's still time with five months left to get the pitch ready.

But will it be a pace-friendly track, considering fast bowling is South Africa's strength? "A good track with a decent bit of grass content will be prepared," Eden curator Sujan Mukherjee told The Telegraph on Tuesday.

It was learnt that two of the middle pitches will be readied for the Test. "The pitches will not be re-laid, but top-dressing the surfaces is important to enhance the overall pitch health," Mukherjee said.

Top-dressing a pitch involves the application of a mixture of sand and soil to the surface, which also leads to better grass cover.

The Eden curator is also confident of dealing with the situation if there are requests from the Indian team management to prepare for a spin-friendly track.

The 22 yards aside, the Eden outfield will also be undergoing a little bit of coring so that it looks "even more lush green", Mukherjee added.