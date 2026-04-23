Delhi Capitals sign Rehan Ahmed for Rs 75 lakh after Ben Duckett's exit from IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals have signed England's bowling all-rounder Rehan Ahmed as a replacement for compatriot Ben Duckett for the remainder of the Indian Premier League this season, the organisers said on Thursday.

Duckett has withdrawn from the IPL 2026 primarily to focus on his international career with England and manage his physical and mental workload.

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"Delhi Capitals have picked Rehan Ahmed as a replacement for Ben Duckett for the remainder of IPL," the IPL said in a statement. "Rehan, a right-arm leg-spinner, has played 5 Tests, 9 ODIs and 13 T20Is for England and has scalped 49 international wickets. He will join DC for Rs 75 lakh."



Rehan became the youngest man to play a Test England when he made his debut at 18 years and 126 days old in Karachi in December 2022.