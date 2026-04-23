MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 23 April 2026

Delhi Capitals sign Rehan Ahmed for Rs 75 lakh after Ben Duckett's exit from IPL 2026

Duckett has withdrawn from the IPL 2026 primarily to focus on his international career with England and manage his physical and mental workload

PTI Published 23.04.26, 09:13 PM
Rehan Ahmed

Rehan Ahmed AP/PTI

Delhi Capitals have signed England's bowling all-rounder Rehan Ahmed as a replacement for compatriot Ben Duckett for the remainder of the Indian Premier League this season, the organisers said on Thursday.

Duckett has withdrawn from the IPL 2026 primarily to focus on his international career with England and manage his physical and mental workload.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Delhi Capitals have picked Rehan Ahmed as a replacement for Ben Duckett for the remainder of IPL," the IPL said in a statement. "Rehan, a right-arm leg-spinner, has played 5 Tests, 9 ODIs and 13 T20Is for England and has scalped 49 international wickets. He will join DC for Rs 75 lakh."

Also Read

Rehan became the youngest man to play a Test England when he made his debut at 18 years and 126 days old in Karachi in December 2022.

RELATED TOPICS

Delhi Capitals IPL 2026
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal records 91.78% voter turnout in phase one, highest since Independence: CEC

Despite Supreme Court intervention and a tribunal order, renowned artist Nandalal Bose’s grandson and his wife were ultimately unable to cast their vote in Bolpur
President Donald Trump, Thursday, April 16, 2026, in Las Vegas.
Quote left Quote right

I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT