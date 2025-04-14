MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
DC vs MI: 12-run loss sees Axar Patel fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate in IPL 2025

Patel’s first loss as captain comes with a costly fine, as Delhi Capitals falter for the first time in IPL 2025

PTI Published 14.04.25, 03:44 PM
Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during his team's 12-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in an IPL game. MI scored 205 for 5 in 20 overs while DC were all out for 193 in 19 overs.

"Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 29 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Patel was fined INR 12 lakhs," the BCCI said in a release.

While this was DC's first defeat in the tournament, Axar continued to struggle, having gone wicketless in five matches and managing only 67 runs with the bat.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

