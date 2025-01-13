Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood in Australia CT squad despite injury concerns; Mitchell Marsh also included

Pat Cummins was on Monday named captain of Australia for next month’s Champions Trophy while fellow pacer Josh Hazlewood too was included in the squad despite lingering injury concerns surrounding both players.

Cummins was managing an ankle injury throughout the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, which played a part in him missing the upcoming tour to Sri Lanka along with the pacer wanting to stay back at home to welcome his second baby.

Hazlewood, side lined from the Melbourne and Sydney Tests due to a calf niggle, was similarly not picked for the Sri Lanka series but has been named in the preliminary 15-player Champions Trophy squad.

The Aussies, a two-time winners in the event and the reigning ODI world champions, also picked all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who was dropped for the fifth Test at SCG against India after mediocre outings in the first tour matches.

"This is a balanced and experienced squad with the core having been involved in the previous one-day World Cup, the West Indies series, last year's successful tour of the UK and the more recent Pakistan home series,” said Chair of Selectors George Bailey.

"It offers a variety of options for touring management depending on opposition and the conditions that may present in Pakistan," he added.

The squad will assemble, prepare and play a one-off ODI against Sri Lanka following the Test series before heading to Pakistan for the group stage matches of the ICC showpiece.

Australia gave prominence to all-rounders in the squad selection as Matthew Short and Aaron Hardie were drafted in ahead of out-of-form Jake-Fraser McGurk.

Adam Zampa is the lone specialist spinner in the squad. He will be supported by part timers Short and Glenn Maxwell.

Pacer Nathan Ellis has also earned a berth after leading Hobart Hurricanes into the Big Bash League final as there were three changes to the squad that did duty in last year’s ODI World Cup in India.

David Warner retired from international cricket and Cameron Green is recuperating from a back surgery, while pacer Sean Abbott was not considered.

Australia have been drawn in Group B alongside Afghanistan, England and South Africa, and their round robin matches will be played at Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

