Hasn't been easy on batters: Coach Vettori blames home pitch after Sunrisers' exit from playoffs

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori felt the slow pitches on their home ground did not suit their free-scoring batters after the side crashed out of the playoff race of this year's Indian Premier League.

The 2016 champions became the third team - after Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings - to be eliminated after their home game against Delhi Capitals was washed out on Monday.

Hyderabad managed three wins in 11 games and won only two of their six home matches this season.

"This year, the conditions weren't as we expected," Vettori told reporters.

"If you look at last year, there were a lot of high-scoring games here.

"These surfaces in particular have been a little bit different. It has been tricky, it hasn't been easy for the batters."

Hyderabad has witnessed four 200-plus scores in 11 innings this season compared to seven times in 12 innings last year.

The slow surface has stifled Hyderabad's otherwise fiery top order including Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Ishan Kishan.

"All we've talked about is assessing conditions, trying to read the game and understand what to do in certain situations," Vettori said of their batting approach at home.

"I think the guys are innately aggressive, but certainly, this season has been about trying to establish what's been required on the day."

Hyderabad began brightly on Monday with skipper Pat Cummins wrecking Delhi's top order with a three-wicket burst and restricting them to 133-7.

It started raining before Hyderabad could begin their chase and eventually led to the abandonment.