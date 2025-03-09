Champions Trophy final: Varun Chakravarthy's 'footage' to give New Zealand foothold

Most of the New Zealand batsmen seemed to be at sea facing Varun Chakravarthy when they met India in the group phase of this Champions Trophy. The in-form spinner took 5/42 in that game, which was his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket.

At the same venue in Dubai for Sunday’s final, with the pitch too unlikely to be much different, Varun could once again go on to be a headache for the Black Caps batting group. Skipper Mitchell Santner acknowledged the need to go through a little more footage of Varun’s bowling so that the New Zealand batters have a little more idea on this occasion.

“A little bit of mystery, but it was the first time some of the guys faced him (Varun). I think they’ll learn from the other day.

“If the pitch plays in a similar way, it’s going to be a challenge along with all three of their (India’s) other spinners. Nonetheless, I think the boys will be ready for tomorrow (Sunday). We’ll look at a little bit more footage,” Santner said on Saturday, the eve of the final.

“I think we obviously know what his threats are now. That 115kmph arm ball, that got me. That was a bit of a threat. We know he’s going to be a challenge,” the left-arm spinner added.

After touching base in Dubai, Santner had spoken of his team being ready for a “scrap” even though India are well acquainted with the Dubai surfaces and overall conditions.

Besides, they have the past to draw inspiration from. India were the ones New Zealand beat in the 2000 Champions Trophy final in Nairobi for their first-ever ICC title. Back in 2021, they beat India again for their second ICC crown — the World Test Championship title in Southampton.

“Hopefully, we’re third time lucky,” Santner wished.

“India have been playing very good cricket. They understand these conditions pretty well. I think we’ve also been playing decently. Admittedly, these are slightly different conditions, but having the run against India here a few days ago will help us out.”

New Zealand, though, still have their fingers crossed over pacer Matt Henry, who had picked up a shoulder injury in the semis against South Africa.