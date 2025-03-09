Champions Trophy final: On Shreyas Iyer, the game-changer’s bat rests fate of India against New Zealand 

Shreyas Iyer’s trigger movements at the crease with a dangling bat, almost similar to Steve Smith, always stimulate captivating interest. The bat drops from different angles, making it almost impossible to comprehend if he has a definite pattern to his batting.

The higher back-lift and an open stance have made it easier for him to tackle the short-pitched stuff, though it proved to be his undoing in the Champions Trophy group league match against New Zealand. Yet, he is India’s second highest run-getter (195 runs) in the tournament after Virat Kohli (217).

While Kohli dictates the tempo in the middle overs, Shreyas has been prolific in building those partnerships with him to give the innings a definite direction. One of India’s batting pillars in the 2023 World Cup, he has been able to reinvent his form in Dubai.

Ravichandran Ashwin, on his YouTube channel, has gone to the extent of saying that he could be the “game changer” in Sunday’s final against New Zealand.

“For me, the game-changer will be Shreyas Iyer. It is because of his recent form,” Ashwin said.

The break from international cricket and the grind of domestic circuit have allowed Shreyas to work on the basics with long-time coach Praveen Amre. He sorted out the shortcomings which might have crept into his batting over time and remodelled his game to near perfection.

It was not just about batting. He even worked on his breathing technique to help him relax and stay composed at the crease at times of crisis. The difference that has made is evident in his temperament.

In The Art of Cricket, Don Bradman threw light on the ideal batting temperament.

“I always liked the player who was extremely conscious of his responsibility and all that went with it, who was really very thrilled under the surface, but who kept his emotions under control...

“That type usually possesses a high degree of nervous energy, which comes into play at the critical hour. He may be anxious on the morning of the match, but once he sets foot on the arena, he is in full command of himself and his reflexes are quick,” Bradman wrote.

Shreyas has shown a perfect combination of nerve and reflex to perform at his scintillating best. He could unsettle the spinners with a swirl of his wrists, a crafty punch through the vacant area or even an aggressive lift over the infield.

Each time he has walked out to bat in Dubai, his ability to maintain his poise has helped India wriggle out of difficult situations.

He came to the crease at 22/2 against New Zealand and to make it worse, Kohli was done in by brilliant fielding eight runs later. But Shreyas enacted a more watchful role, never allowing the scoring rate to drop in the company of Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya.

His 79 off 98 balls propelled India to 249 on a wicket which afforded grip and turn. He wreaked havoc against their spin duo of Mitch Santner and Michael Bracewell beside the part-time left-arm orthodox Rachin Ravindra.

There’s always been chatter about his attitude and aggression, not to mention his short-ball flaw. But currently he is much better placed in every aspect as the Champions Trophy has portrayed.

Ashwin puts it down well. “I think this is Shreyas Iyer’s biggest strength. He wants to get better at what he is not good at,” the off-spinner said.

In Dubai, he has destroyed spin attacks with precision. Even against Pakistan, Shreyas was phenomenal, stitching together a 114-run partnership with Kohli.

Shreyas’ purple patch has also worked in Kohli’s favour. Their batting has complemented each other, and with both soaking in the pressure, it has also allowed the other to flourish.

Since the retirement of Yuvraj Singh, India has lacked someone who has the ability to show wisdom when a top-order collapse would generate shock waves. But Shreyas’ new-found legacy provides renewed hope in the middle order.

Another masterclass from the unsung hero could propel India to their second consecutive ICC trophy following the T20 World Cup triumph in June.