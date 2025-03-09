Champions Trophy final: Free of pressure, plans in place as India gear up to take on New Zealand

In the 2023 World Cup, despite being invincible right through to the final, India couldn’t win the ODI crown, losing to Australia in the decider. This time, in the Champions Trophy, India are alert to avoid 2023-like heartbreak.

Ahead of the final against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, that’s the kind of confidence vice-captain and opener Shubman Gill exuded.

“Last time, we could not win the 50-over World Cup, but we are determined to win this time,” Gill said on Saturday. “There will be big match pressure. But whichever team deals with pressure (better) will win the final.

“We just need to take it like any other game, and good teams do that. We have played four matches here and done well, so there is no added pressure on us.”

The pitch that was used for the India-Pakistan game is set to be the one which on which the final will be played. The Dubai conditions haven’t been much of a problem for India, particularly with them including four spinners in the XI. New Zealand have only one specialist tweaker, Mitchell Santner, in their attack. On Sunday, the Black Caps’ prospects with the ball will rely a lot on captain and left-arm spinner Santner.

India think they have things in control. “I don’t think the wicket is going to behave any differently. We haven’t really seen a 300 score here as yet and I think irrespective of the weather, the wicket is going to be similar to what we’ve been playing on,” Gill stated.

“And I think we, as a team, have got a good idea of how to play on those wickets and how to bowl on that kind of a wicket.”

Rohit’s ‘decision’

Captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli were seen having a lengthy discussion during India’s practice session. There has been speculation going around on whether Rohit will continue in international cricket or not following Sunday’s game.

Gill, when querid about it, said: “Rohit has not spoken to me or the team about this decision. I don’t think Rohit is thinking about it,” he said.

One has to wait till the end of the final to find out Rohit’s future plans.