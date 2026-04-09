Two runs needed off two balls, Delhi Capitals stumble at end to hand Gujarat Titans a win 

When David Miller smashed Prasidh Krishna for a six on the fourth ball of the final over, Delhi Capitals believed they had the game in their pocket. But from two runs needed off two balls, the game slipped from the Capitals’ hands and Gujarat Titans recorded a

one-run win to get off the mark in IPL 2026 in New Delhi on Wednesday.

KL Rahul’s gem of an innings (92 off 52 balls) had kept the Capitals in the game after the Titans posted a formidable 210/4. Rahul’s dismissal on the last ball of the 17th over off Mohammed Siraj dimmed the hope in the Capitals’ camp. That is till Miller revived them with his barrage of strokes, complemented by Vipraj Nigam in their seventh-wicket stand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miller, who had earlier left the field after hurting his hand in the 13th over, clobbered Siraj in the penultimate over. Nigam too hit a four as the equation went down to 13 off the last six balls for the Capitals to win. The Titans’ Impact Player Pradish Krishna, having dismissed the dangerous Pathum Nissanka, was struck over mid-off by Nigam before the latter miscued one to be dismissed off the next ball.

Thereafter, with eight needed off the last three balls, Miller — who had come out to take strike again following Tristan Stubbs’ dismissal in the 17th over — hammered Prasidh for his third six, but surprisingly, refused an easy single off the penultimate ball.

Even if Kuldeep Yadav, who would be on strike then, had failed to get the required one run, the Capitals could still have had a chance in the Super Over.

However, with two needed to win off the last ball, Miller couldn’t connect a slower one that was dug in short and trying to steal a single, Kuldeep was run out by Titans’ keeper Jos Buttler.

The drama, though, wasn’t over as the umpires checked if the delivery was a wide in terms of height. Much to the relief of the Shubman Gill-led Titans, it was a fair delivery, and the Capitals finished

on 209/8.

Earlier, returning to the XI, Gill (70 off 45 balls) top-scored for the Titans, but the actual impetus to their innings was provided by Buttler (52 off 27 balls) at No.3. The former England white-ball captain’s knock included five maximums and three boundaries.

Washington Sundar too ensured the tempo wasn’t lost following Buttler’s dismissal.

Equally vital to the win was the role of senior leg-spinner Rashid Khan (3/17), whose guile was back in time as he accounted for Nitish Rana, the in-form Sameer Rizvi with a ripping googly, and Capitals’ skipper Axar Patel. Man of the Match Rashid also bowled 10 dot balls, alongside keeping the fluent Rahul at bay.