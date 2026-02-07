Bengal fights back: Late wickets dent Andhra’s strong start

The Bengal Cricket Academy ground pitch in Kalyani suggested good purchase for fast bowlers, only for it to turn out as a good wicket to bat on. However, late strikes at the fag end of the opening day’s play of the Ranji Trophy quarter-final clash gave Bengal some hope as they reduced Andhra to 264/6 at Stumps, after the visitors were strongly placed at 255/4.

Ricky Bhui (83), Andhra’s top scorer so far in the first innings after they were put into bat, and India international Nitish Kumar Reddy had raised the team’s hopes of a formidable total with their 108-run stand for the fifth wicket. But late in the final session on Friday, Akash Deep accounted for Andhra captain Bhui before Mukesh Kumar picked up Nitish, regaining some momentum for Bengal.

Bhui’s wicket was Akash’s second of the day, while Muk­esh, the pick of the Bengal bowlers on the first day, has three wickets so far. Senior pacer Mohammed Shami was Bengal’s other wicket-taker.

Early inroads on Day II give Bengal a chance of restricting Andhra to within 300.

Mumbai skittled out

At the Bandra-Kurla Complex ground in Mumbai, Prasidh Krishna, Vidwath Kaverappa and Shreyas Gopal wreaked havoc before Mayank Agarwal (54 batting) scored an unbeaten half-century, as Karnataka put themselves firmly in the driving seat on Day I of their quarter-final against Mumbai.

Pacers Prasidh (3/21) and Kaverappa (3/38), and leg-spinner Gopal (3/4) combined to bundle Mumbai out for 120. At Stumps, Karnataka reached 110/2.

In Indore, pacer Kuldeep Sen’s 5/66 helped Madhya Pradesh bundle out Jammu and Kashmir for 194, before going to Stumps at 28/0. In Jamshedpur, Uttarakhand were 4/0 at Stumps after bowling Jharkhand out for 235.

Brief scores: Andhra 264/6 (Ricky Bhui 83; Mukesh Kumar 3/50) vs Bengal. At Stumps, Day I.