Benched players will not be allowed to move around the ground during IPL match: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the franchises that all benched players will not be allowed to move around the ground during an IPL match. This is the latest addition to the playing conditions for the tournament.

These players will not be allowed to enter the field on the pretext of carrying bat/gloves for the batters or during water breaks unless they are among the ones named in the 16 on the team sheet before the start of every match.

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The changes have been done to reduce time-wasting by teams and ensure the games finish in the set time frame. Most matches this season have been finishing much beyond the designated time schedule.

Clause 11.5.2 of the Playing Conditions reads: “An individual player may be given a drink either on the boundary edge or at the fall of a wicket, on the field, provided that no playing time is wasted. No other drinks shall be taken onto the field without the permission of the umpires. Any player taking drinks onto the field shall be dressed in proper cricket attire (subject to the wearing of bibs) — refer to the note in clause.”

The 24.1.4 clause says, “Squad members of the fielding or batting team who are not playing in the matchand who are not acting as substitute fielders shall be required to wear a team training bib whilst on the playing area (including the area between the boundary and the perimeter fencing).”