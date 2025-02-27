Australia pacer Mitchell Starc cites sore ankle as main for skipping ongoing Champions Trophy

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has clarified that the main reason behind his decision to skip the ongoing Champions Trophy in Pakistan was a sore ankle.

Besides the ankle pain which he experienced in Sri Lanka recently, the left-arm pacer had also said that there were some "personal views" which influenced his decision.

"There are a few different reasons, some personal views," Starc said on the Willow Talk podcast.

"I had a bit of ankle pain through the Test series, so I just need to get that one right. Obviously, we have the (World) Test (Championship) final coming up and a West Indies tour after that. There is some IPL cricket as well.

"But the main one at the top of my mind is the final Test. Get my body right, play some cricket in the next couple of months and then get ready to go for the (WTC) final." Starc, 35, has played seven Test matches against India and Sri Lanka this summer and was the busiest among the Australian fast bowlers.

A busy calendar awaits Australia with the World Test Championship final against South Africa scheduled in June at Lord's before a three-Test tour of the West Indies.

Starc will also turn out for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming Indian Premier League.

