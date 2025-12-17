MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
T20 World Cup at Eden Gardens: Tickets start at Rs 100 for group games, Rs 900 for Super 8 and semifinal

For the Super 8 matches and the semi-final, Premium Hospitality (B Premium) tickets have been priced at Rs 10,000

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 17.12.25, 09:52 PM
Eden Gardens

Eden Gardens File picture

The Cricket Association of Bengal on Wednesday announced the ticket prices for matches to be held at Eden Gardens during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with rates varying across group-stage fixtures and knockout matches.

The 10th edition of the showpiece will start on February 7.

For group matches featuring Bangladesh vs Italy, England vs Italy, and West Indies vs Italy, ticket prices have been fixed as follows:

Also Read

Premium Hospitality (B Premium) at Rs 4,000; Lower Block B and L at Rs 1,000; Lower Block C, F, and K at Rs 200; Lower Block D, E, G, H, and J at Rs 200; and Upper Block B1, C1, D1, F1, G1, H1, K1, and L1 at Rs 100.

Tickets for group matches involving West Indies vs Bangladesh and England vs Bangladesh have been priced higher.

Premium Hospitality (B Premium) tickets will cost Rs 5,000, while Lower Block B and L are priced at Rs 1,500. Lower Block C, F, and K tickets are priced at Rs 1,000, Lower Block D, E, G, H, and J at Rs 500, and Upper Block B1, C1, D1, F1, G1, H1, K1, and L1 at Rs 300.

For the Super 8 matches and the semi-final scheduled at Eden Gardens, Premium Hospitality (B Premium) tickets have been priced at Rs 10,000.

Lower Block B and L tickets will cost Rs 3,000, Lower Block C, F, and K Rs 2,500, Lower Block D, E, G, H, and J Rs 1,500, while Upper Block B1, C1, D1, F1, G1, H1, K1, and L1 have been priced at Rs 900.

The announcement provides fans with a detailed breakdown of seating options and pricing ahead of the T20 World Cup matches at one of cricket's most iconic venues.

