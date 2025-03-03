Ajinkya Rahane named KKR captain, Venkatesh Iyer appointed vice-captain for IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders have confirmed Ajinkya Rahane as their captain for the 2025 IPL season, with Venkatesh Iyer serving as his deputy.

Announcing the leadership duo, KKR CEO Venky Mysore said, “Rahane’s experience and leadership will be invaluable, while Venkatesh Iyer, a key player for us, brings strong leadership qualities. We are confident in their ability to guide the team as we defend our title.”

Expressing his excitement, Rahane stated, “Leading KKR is an honour. We have a well-balanced squad, and I look forward to working together to defend our title.”

KKR will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens on March 22.

The franchise has won three IPL titles (2012, 2014, 2024) and finished as runners-up in 2021.