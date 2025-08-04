I googled and got 'Believe' emoji after I woke up today: Mohammed Siraj on winning it for India

The word impossible is not a part of Mohammed Siraj's dictionary as he always believed that he can win the final Test for India from any point as he pulled off one of the biggest heists in the traditional format in recent times.

"I woke up in the morning and checked google on my phone and took out a 'Believe' emoji wallpaper and told myself that I will do it for the country." Without Jasprit Bumrah, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Telangana Police bowled 185.3 overs to take 23 wickets, and it couldn't have been more fitting that he earned India a win for posterity.

"I always believe that I can win the game from any point, and did that to the morning," Siraj told Dinesh Karthik in a post match chat for Jio Hotstar.

Having consistently troubled the English batters, Siraj finished with 5 for 104 in 30.1 overs and a match haul of nine wickets.

"My only plan was to bowl good areas. Didn't matter if I took wickets or went for runs," Siraj said. His feet touched the boundary rope while trying to catch Harry Brook when the batter was on 19.

Brook scored a smashing ton and it looked like the match slipping from India's grasp. "I didn't think I'd touch the cushion when I took it. It was a match-changing moment. Brook got into T20 moment. We were behind the game after that but Thank God. I thought the match was gone," Siraj said.

With four wickets in hand and 35 runs to get, England held the edge before start of play but the gladiator in Siraj made life hell for the opposition batters from ball one.

In the end, his effort, complemented quite well by Prasidh Krishna at the other end, left England short by the thinnest of margins and allowed India to sign off 2-2 in the high-pressure five-match rubber.

The decision to call off play on day four before cut-off time after a brief spell of rain was questioned by the likes of Stuart Broad and Michael Vaughan but it seemed fitting that the series-decider went to the final day with both teams fighting tooth and nail from start to finish.

Siraj played a match-winning role with the ball in the Edgbaston Test, which helped India level the series 1-1, as well as another in the Oval, ensuring that India drew the series in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, while missing Bumrah from the XI.

A game after Rishabht Pant came out to bat with a fractured foot for India, Chris Woakes walked into the centre with a tied broken left arm, prompting everyone in the stadium to stand in respect.

That moment of immense courage took one back to 1963 when Colin Cowdrey came out to bat with a broken arm and helped England secure a draw against the West Indies.