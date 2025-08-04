Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna power India to thrilling win at The Oval against England

Mohammed Siraj delivered a stunning spell on Day 5 at The Oval to guide India to a sensational 6-run victory over England, levelling the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2 in dramatic fashion.

England were bowled out for 367 on the final day and fell really short of the target, despite Harry Brook and Joe Root's century on Day 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Siraj picked up three crucial wickets on Day 5 to complete a five-wicket haul in the second innings, playing a pivotal role in levelling one of the most fiercely contested series in recent memory. For Indians across the globe, the hard-fought draw felt every bit like a series triumph. Siraj was also awarded the player of the match.



He produced a lethal in-swinging yorker that uprooted Gus Atkinson’s off stump, clearing the path for India’s thrilling victory.

Needing just 35 runs to win with four wickets in hand, England began the final day with Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton at the crease. Overton showed aggressive intent from the outset, slamming Prasidh Krishna for two boundaries in the first over of the day.

However, Siraj turned the tide in India's favour in the very next over. He dismissed Smith, who edged one behind to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. Siraj returned with another crucial blow in his following over, trapping Overton leg-before-wicket to send shockwaves through the English camp.

Prasidh Krishna then bowled a yorker to send Josh Tongue back in the dressing room.

India’s bowlers remained relentless, sealing a remarkable comeback win for the visitors by just six runs.

Earlier, India had set a target of 374 for England to chase, bolstered by Yashaswi Jaiswal’s commanding 118. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar chipped in with valuable half-centuries, while Akash Deep contributed a vital 66 run cameo to extend India’s lead.

For Shubman Gill, his maiden series as India’s Test captain could not have been more memorable. The young skipper amassed 754 runs across five matches, marking the second-highest tally ever by an Indian captain on English soil.

The Oval Test will be remembered for its nerve-wracking finish and Siraj's match-defining spell, which ensured India ended the series on level terms.