KKR’s new ‘three-star’ jersey makes fans wonder if they’re cheering for Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders unveiled their much-anticipated ‘three-star’ jersey for the IPL 2025 season on Monday, marking their third championship triumph. But while the team aimed to celebrate its history, fans seem to have been distracted by an unexpected detail — the ‘RR Kabel’ logo on the chest, where ‘RR’ appears in large font while ‘Kabel’ is noticeably smaller.

The new kit features three stars above the crest, a golden TATA IPL champions badge, and a “three-edged star” design.

Social media users quickly latched onto the placement of the sponsor’s logo, with some fans joking that it looked more like a Rajasthan Royals jersey than a KKR one.

One comment read, “Ye kya jersey hai yaar. KKR ke logo se jyada bada to RR dikh raha hai ” (What is this jersey? The RR is bigger than the KKR logo!).

Another quipped, “Bhai, @KKRiders sponsor toh thik se liya karo... sab log Rajasthan Royals samjhenge.” (Brother, at least choose your sponsors properly… everyone will think this is Rajasthan Royals!).

We don’t know if it is just an unfortunate coincidence, but the ‘RR’ Kabel logo has certainly stolen the spotlight from KKR’s celebratory jersey.

Adding to the debate, some fans also expressed disappointment over the excessive use of purple and the minimal presence of gold, which has always been a signature part of KKR’s colours.

One cheeky comment read, “Have they reduced the gold colour because gold rates are high?”

KKR’s jersey designs have faced scrutiny before. In their early IPL years, the team sported a black kit but had to switch to purple reportedly due to multiple factors, including visibility issues under floodlights and astrological advice.

For those looking to grab the new jersey, the Customised Official Player Edition is priced at Rs 2,149, the Official Player Edition at Rs 1,899, and the Official Player Edition for Kids at Rs 1,299. Fans can place their orders via KKR’s official app.

Meanwhile, for the uninitiated, RR Kabel, established in 1999, is a manufacturer and supplier of electrical products, including wires, cables, switches, fans, lighting, switchgear, and appliances. The company operates under the umbrella of RR Global.