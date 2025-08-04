India vs England 5th test: Coach Morkel awaits a 'magic spell' from Akash Deep on final day

If the pressure is on England’s overnight batsmen Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton when this final Test at The Oval resumes on its deciding day, a fair amount of it will be on India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel as well.

If India lose this Test, and the series thereby, Morkel’s position in the coaching staff may well become untenable. However, the bowling coach keeps his faith not just in the tireless Mohammed Siraj, but also in Akash Deep, although the Bengal pacer didn’t look too sharp on Day IV.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Akash didn’t get it right today (Sunday), but hopefully, he gets a magic spell tomorrow (Monday). As for Siraj, I’m happy he is getting recognition. He’s a natural leader,” Morkel said at the news conference after the end of the Day IV proceedings.

The former South Africa pacer was certainly effusive in his praise of India’s quicks as they kept the fight on even when England needed only 57 more to win with six wickets in hand at Tea on Sunday. And, a very well-set Joe Root at the crease.

“The series had moments like that, ups and downs. We needed to break that partnership (between Root and Harry Brook). Unfortunately, rain came in and we’ll have to be back tomorrow (Monday).

“But, you cannot afford to throw in the towel. The key was to break that partnership and create a bit of pressure, which our guys did really well,” Morkel said.

Summing up the current situation of the Test, the bowling coach stated: “Hopefully, the boys will hit the right areas tomorrow (Monday).”

Consistency key

This series was also a learning for India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Following his 118 at The Oval on Saturday, the third day of the fifth and final Test, Jaiswal agreed he needs to be even more consistent from here on. “I wanted to do more and be more consistent. I wanted to make my innings bigger than that. So, I could have achieved something else. But it’s okay,” he said at the end of the third day’s play.

“I was trying very hard for that, and I was enjoying it. I look to bat as long as I can.”

Jaiswal finished the five-match series with an aggregate of 411 runs, which included two hundreds and two fifties.