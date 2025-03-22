KKR strike the right chord early, but Krunal Pandya's spell puts RCB on top in IPL opener

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) struck the right chord early in the IPL 2025 opener, but debutant Krunal Pandya’s sensational spell turned the tide in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) favour as KKR found themselves under pressure at 151/6 after 16 overs at Eden Gardens.

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane led from the front with a fluent 56 off 31 balls, while Sunil Narine’s explosive 44 off 26 gave KKR a flying start.

Krunal, playing his first match for RCB, pulled things back with a stunning spell, conceding just 29 runs in his four overs while picking up three crucial wickets.

KKR, who were cruising at over 10 runs per over, struggled to maintain momentum after his intervention.

Earlier, RCB, under new captain Rajat Patidar, won the toss and opted to bowl first.

They struck early when Josh Hazlewood dismissed Quinton de Kock, caught behind by Jitesh Sharma.

Rahane and Narine’s counterattack provided KKR with a solid platform, but Krunal’s spell dismantled their middle order, leaving them in a tricky situation heading into the final overs.

With four overs to go, KKR will look to finish strong, while RCB aim to capitalise on their grip over the game.