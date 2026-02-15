Abhishek Sharma set to be fit as India prepare for Pakistan showdown at T20 World Cup

Once the Indians opted for a net session on the practice wickets next to the main square at the Premadasa Stadium, instead of the enclosed structures outside the main ground, all prying eyes focused on Abhishek Sharma’s fitness.

He had strolled onto the field in his calm and controlled manner without suggesting any cues to the waiting media, who tried to decipher his ways.

The opener has surfaced as a head-turner in his short career mainly because of his explosive starts in T20Is. He missed their second game against Namibia at the Kotla owing to a stomach bug and there was no way the think-tank could afford another slip-up before a high-voltage clash against Pakistan.

None, barring Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, has commanded so much authority at the top of the order with his devastating presence in the shortest format.

The left-hander batted comfortably during an extended session on Saturday and is expected to be fit to take on Shaheen Shah Afridi’s pace and lateral movement.

Abhishek enjoyed a clear supremacy over Afridi during their Asia Cup face-offs.

He smashed the Pakistan pacer for 24 off 13 balls in the first overs of the three matches, and plundered 36 off 19 overall, without being dismissed.

That Pakistan will be following him with interest was a given since Ishan Kishan and he can tear into any attack and upset Pakistan’s plans. Salman Agha, though, put up a brave front.

“I really hope he (Abhishek) plays tomorrow... We all know he’s a good player... we want to play against the best team they have and I really hope he is recovering well,” the Pakistan captain said.

Suryakumar Yadav was equally forthcoming. “Well, if the Pakistan captain wants to see Abhishek bat, then okay we will play him,” he said.

How the openers tackle Pakistan’s opening salvos will be the key, but Hardik Pandya’s role in the middle-order will be as crucial to maintaining the momentum in the middle overs and the death against their spin quintet.

Pandya’s brutality against the spinners is a craft he has mastered in recent years and how he stands up against Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub, not to mention Usman Tariq, could decide the contest.

He had been crucial with the ball in the last edition in entirely different conditions, but this time it will be about how he nullifies the threat of the spinners.

He always brings in a different aura which can’t be missed on the big occasions. The way he uses his feet to unleash his huge repertoire of strokes could sound a death knell for the spinners.

He had to drop out of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home midway because of a freak injury, but this time he is out to make amends.