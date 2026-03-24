A year on, Virat Kohli still relishes Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory night

It took 18 years for Royal Challengers Bengaluru to claim their first IPL title.

A year on, Virat Kohli still loves to reflect on their maiden triumph.

They had come close in 2009, 2011 and 2016, but fell short in the title clash each time. And Kohli had witnessed from close every rise and fall of the franchise.

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“It was a very special night for all of us at RCB. I have been here since day one and so has Ramesh Mane (team masseur and caretaker). We are probably the oldest members of the RCB group,” Kohli said, recollecting the winning moment of IPL 2025.

The magic moment, Kohli said, was like a high-speed flashback. “All in all, it was an amazing night for all of us. It was quite surreal for me, honestly, quite unbelievable when it was all unfolding in the end. So many things flashed in front of your eyes. The whole journey for 18 years. All the ups and downs, all the good moments, bad moments... It’s a very difficult thing to explain. It’s a thing to experience. And that experience I will never, ever forget.”

RCB defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in a thrilling finish in Ahmedabad.

“When we reached the final, I felt a sense of calm confidence. But you also understand it’s not going to be a cakewalk. It’s a final and there is another team which has played really well to get there.”

Kohli admitted that the team’s history of near-misses served as additional motivation to hold their nerves.

“Given the history of the near-misses and the almost-moments of the past where we reached the final and we could not win... I think that gave us extra motivation to hold our nerve. Because the league has become so much more competitive... It’s not a fluke; it’s not by chance.”