'A big decision...': Faf du Plessis opts out of IPL auction, chooses new challenge in PSL

Faf du Plessis’ long association with the Indian Premier League has come to an end after the 41-year-old opted out of the upcoming IPL auction.

The announcement was made on Saturday, barely two weeks before the 16 December auction in Abu Dhabi, marking a notable shift for one of the tournament’s most consistent overseas performers.

The right-handed batter, who has represented multiple teams in the premier T20 league, has chosen to focus instead on a “new challenge” in the Pakistan Super League.

“After 14 seasons in the IPL, I’ve decided not to put my name into the auction this year,” du Plessis wrote in a social media post. “It’s a big decision, and one that comes with a lot of gratitude when I look back. This league has been a massive part of my journey. I’ve been lucky to play with world-class teammates, for amazing franchises, and in front of fans whose passion is like nothing else.

“Fourteen years is a long time, and I’m proud of what this chapter has meant to me. India has a special place in my heart, and this certainly isn’t a goodbye. You’ll see me again.”

The former South African captain said he aims to help grow the PSL as a tournament and is eager to take on the challenge of playing in another country.

“This year, I’ve chosen to take on a new challenge and will be playing in the upcoming PSL season. It’s an exciting step for me, a chance to experience something new, to grow it as a player, and to embrace a league filled with incredible talent and energy,” he said.

“A new country. A new environment. A new challenge. I’m looking forward to the Pakistan hospitality. See you all soon,” he added.

Du Plessis made his IPL debut in 2012 with Chennai Super Kings, scoring 398 runs in his first season. It remained his most productive campaign until 2020, when he crossed the 400-run mark for the first time.

He spent seven seasons with CSK and reunited with MS Dhoni during his stint with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017.

His finest IPL year came during CSK’s title run in 2021, when he scored 633 runs and finished just two runs behind Ruturaj Gaikwad in the Orange Cap tally. His long tenure with the franchise included title wins in 2018 and 2021.

CSK released him ahead of the 2022 mega auction, paving the way for Royal Challengers Bengaluru to sign him and hand him the captaincy for the 2022 to 2024 seasons.

He thrived in the leadership role, with his 730-run season in 2023 standing out as one of the most impressive campaigns by an RCB captain.

Du Plessis, however, endured a difficult IPL 2025 with the Delhi Capitals, scoring 202 runs in nine matches at an average of 22.44. The franchise’s decision not to retain him did not come as a surprise.