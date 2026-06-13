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regular-article-logo Saturday, 13 June 2026

Shooting legend and coach Jaspal Rana dies of cardiac complications, Manu Bhaker shocked

Rana is survived by his wife, Reena Rana, daughter Devanshi and son Yuvraj, father Narayan Singh Rana, and two siblings, Sushma Singh and Subhash Rana

Our Bureau Published 13.06.26, 10:11 AM
Shooting coach Jaspal Rana (left) with his protege Manu Bhaker in New Delhi on August 16, 2024.

Shooting coach Jaspal Rana (left) with his protege Manu Bhaker in New Delhi on August 16, 2024. PTI

Jaspal Rana, one of India’s finest pistol shooters who made a hugely successful transition to coaching and guided Manu Bhaker to twin bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, passed away in New Delhi after battling cardiac complications. He was 49.

Rana is survived by his wife, Reena Rana, daughter Devanshi and son Yuvraj, father Narayan Singh Rana, and two siblings, Sushma Singh and Subhash Rana.

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National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said Rana breathed his last at Delhi’s Max Super Speciality Hospital on Thursday night.

Dr Balbir Singh, Group Chairman (Cardiac Sciences, Pan Max & Chief of Interventional Cardiology and Electrophysiology) at Max, said
Rana was brought to the hospital in a critical condition on June 1.

“Mr Jaspal Rana presented with an acute heart attack that was already three days old. He had been travelling and continued to experience chest pain before arriving at the hospital in a very critical condition,” Singh said.

“The artery responsible for the heart attack was completely blocked. His heart’s pumping function was severely weakened, and he was in heart failure,” he added.

Manu’s mother said that the ace shooter couldn’t comment on the death of Rana, as the family was still coming to terms with the shocking news.

“Rest in peace, Jaspal — You will always be remembered with deep affection, respect and gratitude,” Abhinav Bindra, the 2008 Beijing gold medal winner in 10 metre air rifle event, wrote on X.

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