Ashwin clarifies retirement call, urges transparency with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Ravichandran Ashwin has made it clear that “no one forced” him to retire from that game and that it was an absolutely personal call.

The former India off-spinner surprised all with his sudden retirement announcement after the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Brisbane last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No one told me that you should go, no one told me that there is no place for you in the team. Actually, before I took the decision, two-three people told me not to take it, but I took my decision. In fact, they wanted me to play more,” Ashwin, 39, said on his YouTube channel.

“Rohit Sharma (the then captain) also told me to think about it, Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir) also told me to think again. But I didn’t talk much about it (retirement) with Ajit Agarkar (chairman of selectors).

“The decision is very personal when it comes to retirement. These are all very individual decisions,” he added.

His assertion puts an end to speculation that he was forced to take the decision by the team management. Ashwin had stated earlier that he didn’t want to be a traveller with the team if he wasn’t going to be picked in the playing XI.

Ashwin also announced his retirement from the IPL and will be playing in the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League.

Communication key

Talking about the senior duo of Rohit and Virat Kohli, Ashwin felt the team management and the selectors should have clear communication with them.

Both Rohit and Kohli, who have retired from Test and T20I cricket, have been included for the upcoming three ODIs against Australia.

Rohit, who was the ODI skipper, has been replaced by Shubman Gill in the leadership role.

“Virat Kohli is a bonafide ODI legend. The way he and Rohit batted in the 2023 World Cup, they have nothing to prove. I really hope that the conversation happened. Whatever needs to be discussed with Virat and Rohit must have happened. There should be clear communication with them,” Ashwin said.

“This current situation leaves a lot of uninformed space. When there is uninformed decision-making that is put outside, you leave a lot of room for speculation. Why is the communication not coming from the players? Because there is not much communication happening, it is not going from here to there.

“If the communication is not clean, transparent, and not done with the vision moving forward, it leaves the players in a very tender space. Considering the magnitude of Virat and Rohit’s contribution to Indian cricket, I think there should be better communication not only to them, but to everyone else.”

Ashwin said both Rohit and Kohli have a lot of cricket left in them.

“I don’t think any selector or coach will have it in them to say that Virat and Rohit’s services are no longer needed. That experience you cannot buy in a store,” he said.

“If there is any doubt as to whether they will be able to make it until the 2027 World Cup, then I think the direction they have taken seems to be fair. You cannot go leading up to the World Cup with so many question marks.

“There is no doubt that both Rohit and Virat want to be there (in the 2027 WC). The preparation that we are seeing from them, it is an investment they are putting into their bodies to be ready for the World Cup,” Ashwin added.

With inputs from PTI