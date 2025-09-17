Anandkumar Velkumar wins India’s first gold at World Speed Skating Championships

India scripted a first in global skating as Anandkumar Velkumar clinched the country’s first-ever gold at the World Speed Skating Championships in Beidaihe, China, on Monday.

The 22-year-old powered to victory in the senior men’s 1000m sprint with a timing of 1:24.924, becoming India’s first world champion in the sport.

The triumph came just a day after Velkumar had secured a bronze in the 500m sprint, clocking 43.072s to claim India’s first senior Worlds medal.

There was more reason to cheer for India as Krish Sharma claimed the junior 1000m sprint gold, completing a remarkable double for India at the championships.

Velkumar’s meteoric rise has been defined by a series of landmark achievements that have steadily put India on the global skating map.

In 2021, he won silver in the 15km elimination at the Junior World Championships. Two years later, he helped India win bronze in the 3000m team relay at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.