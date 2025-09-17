MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 17 September 2025

Anandkumar Velkumar wins India’s first gold at World Speed Skating Championships

There was more reason to cheer for India as Krish Sharma claimed the junior 1000m sprint gold, completing a remarkable double for India at the championships

Our Bureau Published 17.09.25, 11:48 AM
Anandkumar Velkumar, who won India’s first-ever speed skating gold in the 1000m sprint at the World Championships on Monday, in a picture posted on X

Anandkumar Velkumar, who won India’s first-ever speed skating gold in the 1000m sprint at the World Championships on Monday, in a picture posted on X X

India scripted a first in global skating as Anandkumar Velkumar clinched the country’s first-ever gold at the World Speed Skating Championships in Beidaihe, China, on Monday.

The 22-year-old powered to victory in the senior men’s 1000m sprint with a timing of 1:24.924, becoming India’s first world champion in the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

The triumph came just a day after Velkumar had secured a bronze in the 500m sprint, clocking 43.072s to claim India’s first senior Worlds medal.

There was more reason to cheer for India as Krish Sharma claimed the junior 1000m sprint gold, completing a remarkable double for India at the championships.

Velkumar’s meteoric rise has been defined by a series of landmark achievements that have steadily put India on the global skating map.

In 2021, he won silver in the 15km elimination at the Junior World Championships. Two years later, he helped India win bronze in the 3000m team relay at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

RELATED TOPICS

Skating
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

At 5.6mm, ultra-slim iPhone Air set to arrive in India — but there's no room for your SIM

Apple’s slimmest iPhone yet goes fully digital but questions remain whether Indians will make the big switch to eSIMs
Historian Romila Thapar
Quote left Quote right

There have been arrests of students for criticising authority, some of them are still in jail

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT