Dust bot-tler

Before the pandemic, the Indian market had only a handful of robot vacuum cleaners, but that changed during the Covid era. Not only has the selection of brands grown, but so have the options on offer — from a simple robot vacuum cleaner to one with a dirt-dispensing bin.

When the Eureka Forbes Smartclean Auto Bin S2 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner arrived for review, the first question was who such a device would suit. Does it demand daily maintenance, or can upkeep be stretched to every few days, perhaps even weekly? For a fuss-free option, the answer lies in a robot vacuum with a large bin into which dirt is automatically gathered each time the machine docks. Some machines go further, storing water in larger bins so the vacuum can draw water automatically and continue daily duties without intervention.

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The Eureka Forbes machine on review has a reasonably sized bin to gather dust automatically, with enough space to hold dust accumulated over 50 to 60 days.

Engineering behind the clean

A hands-free robotic vacuum helps immensely in households with pets — a prowling cat, for instance, is no match for one that simply gets on with the job regardless. How the machine maps and navigates the house affects its cleaning ability. A LiDAR-based system is the most popular and also the most accurate option available. These systems work in complete darkness and are very good at avoiding obstacles, and in 2026, this is the baseline buyers should look for.

Fitted with an AI-powered LiDAR 3.0 system with smart navigation, the device offers “360-degree real-time quick home mapping.” More premium models pair LiDAR with a camera, which can distinguish between different types of objects, though if budget does not stretch to that combination, LiDAR alone is good enough. Camera-only options, however, are best avoided altogether, as they struggle with low-light navigation. Most LiDAR-based machines also stand upwards of four inches tall, so furniture needs at least that much clearance underneath.

Suction power is the next crucial factor, determining how well the robot vacuum extracts dust. On this device, it is rated at 9,000 Pa, more than sufficient for regular hardwood floors with light dust. Lower suction is used by default, with power increasing automatically once carpets or thresholds are detected.

Runtime, naturally, depends on the size of the space being cleaned, and a return-to-dock charging function is standard across robot vacuum cleaners. A 5,000 mAh (typical) battery powers this model, delivering up to five hours of uninterrupted cleaning and covering approximately 3,000 sq ft in Quiet Mode. During the review, coverage came in closer to 2,500 sq ft, largely owing to carpeted areas that demanded more suction power — though even so, a full charge proved enough to clean an entire home.

Mopping, smart features

Fine dust was collected with ease, and the side brush did a commendable job cleaning crevices. What sets the machine apart is its “3S mopping” technology, supported by a reasonably large water tank that allows the entire house to be mopped in one go. Thanks to the auto-emptying feature, there was no need to handle dirt manually for days at a stretch. Mopping results were decent compared with doing it by hand: coffee stains lifted easily, though oil spills called for a more traditional clean-up. The flat microfibre mop performs well, even if more premium models with roller mops manage an even better finish.

App support allows users to view room mapping and mark no-clean or no-mop zones, which is particularly useful for keeping the mop away from carpeted areas. Compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant means cleaning can be started, stopped, or scheduled using simple voice commands.

HEPA H13-grade filtration rounds out the feature set, capturing dust and allergens to support cleaner air and a healthier living environment — a detail that matters as much for households with young children as for those with pets.

After-sales service is another important consideration, and Eureka Forbes is a brand trusted by millions of households for years. Its service network is extensive, and after-sales support should not pose a problem, although none was needed during the review period. Spare parts, too, are easily available.

Take control from anywhere with the Smart Life app. Customise your cleaning schedule, target specific areas, and adjust modes with just a few taps for a hassle-free experience

Robot vacuums remain genuine feats of engineering. Even a basic bot can keep floors tidy with little effort on the user’s part, handling pet hair and dust adeptly. These machines excel at routine midweek cleanups, though they are yet to replace traditional plug-in vacuums, particularly on rugs, and even the fanciest models can still get tangled or trapped.

That said, the Eureka Forbes Smartclean Auto Bin S2 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner suits anyone wanting consistently clean floors with minimal effort, and proves especially well-suited to homes with pets or young children, where its obstacle navigation stands out as a genuine strength. Between its strong suction power, excellent handling of corners and tight spots around furniture, and efficient cleaning patterns, the Eureka Forbes machine proves to be a thorough cleaner.

At a glance

Device: Eureka Forbes Smartclean Auto Bin S2 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Price: ₹39,499

High notes

Strong suction power (9,000 Pa) suited to hardwood floors

Auto-emptying bin holds 50–60 days of dust

Excellent obstacle navigation and manoeuvring around furniture

LiDAR 3.0 with 360-degree real-time mapping

HEPA H13-grade filtration

App support for room mapping and no-go zones

Strong after-sales network and easy spare parts availability

Suitable for pet owners and households with young children

Muffled notes

Flat microfibre mop underperforms compared to roller mops on premium models

Requires four-inch furniture clearance