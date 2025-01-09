If you have fitness goals to achieve this year, motivation can be on your wrist with an Apple Watch

January is when we tend to reset and set fitness goals, be it losing plenty of weight or getting a six-pack going. But fitness goals can, at times, become unsustainable and when taken to extremes, you may hurt your metabolism.

The idea is to focus on building a habit and clinging to things that motivate, like closing Activity Rings on the Apple Watch. It helps you pursue something enjoyable.

In fact, to kick off the new year, Apple Watch users can earn a limited-edition award when they close all three Activity rings for seven days in a row in January. There’s more to it.

Consider the routine followed by Sonali Bhadauria, dancer and YouTuber. “As a dancer, staying fit is a top priority for me. It’s not just about being healthy, it’s also about being flexible and strong enough to pull off all those cool moves I love. My main focus in the new year is to stay consistent even when I travel,” said Sonali.

She spoke about her back and knee injuries that flare up if she overdoes her routine. “So, my goal is to work out mindfully, shed those holiday pounds, and get my old strength back. In the new year, I’ve also set some fitness goals with my Apple Watch. It has some cool features, like my favourite Pilates and dance workout options in the Workout app. And it’s so easy to track my heart rate and calories burned during workouts. That’s been helpful for me.”

Setting a goal that challenges you a bit can be scary but if your target is correct, everything is achievable. For example, on a scale of one to 10 for how achievable a goal feels, go for a goal that you may rate an eight or higher.

Dr Manan Vora, orthopaedic doctor and sports doctor, said: “New year’s resolutions can fizzle out in weeks. And the best way to stick to them is to track your progress and stay accountable. If you’re ready to commit to your health in 2025, just stay on top of these four points. First, set goals and create a workout routine. Second, don’t forget to track your nutrition — track everything from carbs to fibre. Third, always monitor your progress — from steps to calories burned to heart rate. Fourth, have an accountability partner — share your journey with someone.”

Dr. Manan Vora

Apple Watches are among the best smartwatches overall because they make it easier than any other wearable device to interact with messages and notifications relayed from your iPhone, besides packing in a number of health metrics.

Enjoy the limited-edition award on the Apple Watch when you close all three Activity rings for seven days in a row in January. Picture: The Telegraph

It’s like what a new Apple Watch film asks: “This year, what if a little bit of help on our wrists could help us quit, quitting?”

Let’s look at how Dr Vora uses an Apple Watch. Make the best use of Activity Rings. There are three rings: Move, Exercise and Stand goals. “I set goals for each of these and try and close them every single day.”

A little bit of competitiveness

He also keeps track of his heart rate during workouts and also checks his resting heart rate from time to time.

“I track my sleep. I hate going on with my day without a good seven-hour sleep and my Apple Watch is literally the best indicator,” he said.

And his favourite feature? “I’ve added my wife and a few friends on my fitness app. I keep checking their activity levels throughout the day and they check mine. It’s so much fun to keep pestering each other to hit the gym or complete 10k steps.”

There are moments one can get carried away with training and Sonali Bhadauria knows that: “The new Training Load feature helps me keep track of the intensity and duration of my workouts. That way, I can make sure I’m not pushing myself too hard and giving my body enough rest.”

And there is much more to the Apple Watch than fitness. For example, it offers car-crash detection, which means it can automatically contact emergency responders if it detects an impact typical of a car crash. The Series 10 can detect sleep apnea (a feature that is also available on the Series 9 and the Ultra 2). Well, the list is endless.





Get the most out of an Apple Watch

Set yourself up for success by customising your Activity Rings: You can customise your Activity ring goals by the day of the week, so the rings provide the right amount of motivation at the right moments.

Share your activity to stay motivated: Keep your fitness routine on track by sharing your activity with family and friends — you can even share with a trainer or coach. You can get notifications when your friends meet their goals, finish workouts, and earn achievements. For a little healthy competition, you can also challenge a friend to a competition in which you earn points based on the percentage of your Activity Rings that you close.

Celebrate milestones with awards: With watchOS 11.2, All Rings Closed awards are now available to celebrate when you have closed all three of your Activity rings. You can earn this award for closing all your rings 100 times, 365 times, 500 times, 1000 times, and more. You can also earn other awards for personal records, streaks, and major milestones using your Apple Watch.

Track your cardio fitness levels over time: Cardio fitness is a measurement of your VO2 max, which is the maximum amount of oxygen your body can consume during exercise. Your cardio fitness level is a strong indicator of your overall physical health and a predictor of your long-term health. Your Apple Watch gives you a cardio fitness estimate by measuring how hard your heart is working during an Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Run or Hiking workout in the Workout app.

Track your training load: Use Training Load on your Apple Watch to see how the intensity of your workouts may impact your body over time. In this way, you can make more informed decisions about how and when to adjust your workouts — especially when you’re training for a big event.

Start your day with a quick check of the Vitals app: The Vitals app gives you a way to quickly view key health metrics that Apple Watch allows you to measure during sleep, and gain better context when it comes to your health.

Log your moods and emotions: Research shows that reflecting on one’s mental state can help build emotional awareness and resilience. Multiple studies by researchers have shown that identifying feelings reduces emotions like sadness and anger, and positively impacts our body by slowing our heart rate. The State of Mind feature on Apple Watch allows you to log your momentary emotions and daily moods, seeing valuable insights on what might be contributing to your state of mind — whether it’s associations or lifestyle factors, such as sleep or exercise.